INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB plummets in trading

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB, the stock opened at ₹525 and closed at ₹522.55. The stock reached a high of ₹528.4 and a low of ₹504.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2957.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹590 and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,052 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that its price is ₹516.9. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.65 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB on BSE, a total of 19,052 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹522.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!