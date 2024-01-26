Hello User
INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 522.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 516.9 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB, the stock opened at 525 and closed at 522.55. The stock reached a high of 528.4 and a low of 504.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2957.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 590 and the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹516.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹522.55

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that its price is 516.9. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of 5.65 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹522.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB on BSE, a total of 19,052 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 522.55.

