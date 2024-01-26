INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB plummets in trading

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB, the stock opened at ₹525 and closed at ₹522.55. The stock reached a high of ₹528.4 and a low of ₹504.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2957.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹590 and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.