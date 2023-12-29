Hello User
INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:39 AM IST
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 20.39 %. The stock closed at 448 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539.35 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the INNOVA CAPTAB stock opened at 456.1 and closed at 448. The highest price reached during the day was 521, while the lowest price was 452. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided. The trading volume on the BSE was 798,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 11:39 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services233.70.350.15278.2204.65148476.25
Mankind Pharma1981.0-13.7-0.692039.951240.7579356.57
29 Dec 2023, 11:12 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for INNOVA CAPTAB ORD stock is as follows: Today's low price: 452 Today's high price: 547.3

29 Dec 2023, 11:02 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price NSE Live :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹539.35, up 20.39% from yesterday's ₹448

The current stock price of INNOVA CAPTAB is 539.35. It has seen a percent change of 20.39, which translates to a net change of 91.35.

29 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹448 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for INNOVA CAPTAB was 798,660 shares. The closing price for the stock was 448.

