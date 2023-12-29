INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Sees Positive Trading Day

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the INNOVA CAPTAB stock opened at ₹456.1 and closed at ₹448. The highest price reached during the day was ₹521, while the lowest price was ₹452. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided. The trading volume on the BSE was 798,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.