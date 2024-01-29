 INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stocks Plummet in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 516.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.75 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today
INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB's stock opened at 525 and closed at 522.55. The highest price reached during the day was 528.4, while the lowest price was 504.85. The market capitalization of the company is 2957.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 590 and 452, respectively. A total of 19,052 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:10:03 AM IST

Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Innova Captab stock was 509.6, while the high price reached 520.2.

29 Jan 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST

INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹512.75, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹516.9

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 512.75 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.8% and has decreased by 4.15.

29 Jan 2024, 10:42:34 AM IST

INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services377.0-2.95-0.78442.1304.03236.55
Ideaforge Technology719.85-3.65-0.51344.0696.52999.66
Innova Captab510.35-6.55-1.27590.0452.02449.68
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems946.719.252.081149.0557.22895.29
Yatra Online169.7-1.9-1.11185.85124.52662.87
29 Jan 2024, 10:27:30 AM IST

Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range

The Innova Captab stock had a low price of 510.25 and a high price of 520.2 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:27:20 AM IST

INNOVA CAPTAB share price NSE Live :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹511.3, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹516.9

INNOVA CAPTAB stock is currently priced at 511.3, which is a decrease of 1.08 percent. This represents a net change of -5.6 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 09:48:50 AM IST

INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹512.75, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹516.9

The current data of INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that its price is 512.75. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.15, which means the stock has decreased by 4.15.

29 Jan 2024, 09:39:29 AM IST

INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-4.71%
1 Year-99999.99%
29 Jan 2024, 09:12:05 AM IST

INNOVA CAPTAB share price update :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹510.25, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹516.9

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 510.25. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, which further supports the decrease in value.

29 Jan 2024, 08:19:33 AM IST

INNOVA CAPTAB share price NSE Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹522.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for INNOVA CAPTAB was 19,052 shares. The closing price for the stock was 522.55.

