INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB's stock opened at ₹525 and closed at ₹522.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹528.4, while the lowest price was ₹504.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2957.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹590 and ₹452, respectively. A total of 19,052 shares were traded on the BSE.
Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Innova Captab stock was ₹509.6, while the high price reached ₹520.2.
INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹512.75, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹516.9
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹512.75 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.8% and has decreased by ₹4.15.
INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|377.0
|-2.95
|-0.78
|442.1
|304.0
|3236.55
|Ideaforge Technology
|719.85
|-3.65
|-0.5
|1344.0
|696.5
|2999.66
|Innova Captab
|510.35
|-6.55
|-1.27
|590.0
|452.0
|2449.68
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|946.7
|19.25
|2.08
|1149.0
|557.2
|2895.29
|Yatra Online
|169.7
|-1.9
|-1.11
|185.85
|124.5
|2662.87
The Innova Captab stock had a low price of ₹510.25 and a high price of ₹520.2 for the current day.
INNOVA CAPTAB stock is currently priced at ₹511.3, which is a decrease of 1.08 percent. This represents a net change of -5.6 in the stock price.
The current data of INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that its price is ₹512.75. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.15.
INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-4.71%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹510.25. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, which further supports the decrease in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for INNOVA CAPTAB was 19,052 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹522.55.
