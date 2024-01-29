INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB's stock opened at ₹525 and closed at ₹522.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹528.4, while the lowest price was ₹504.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2957.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹590 and ₹452, respectively. A total of 19,052 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Innova Captab stock was ₹509.6, while the high price reached ₹520.2.

INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹512.75, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹516.9 The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹512.75 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.8% and has decreased by ₹4.15.

INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services 377.0 -2.95 -0.78 442.1 304.0 3236.55 Ideaforge Technology 719.85 -3.65 -0.5 1344.0 696.5 2999.66 Innova Captab 510.35 -6.55 -1.27 590.0 452.0 2449.68 Divgi Torqtransfer Systems 946.7 19.25 2.08 1149.0 557.2 2895.29 Yatra Online 169.7 -1.9 -1.11 185.85 124.5 2662.87

Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range The Innova Captab stock had a low price of ₹510.25 and a high price of ₹520.2 for the current day.

INNOVA CAPTAB share price NSE Live :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹511.3, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹516.9 INNOVA CAPTAB stock is currently priced at ₹511.3, which is a decrease of 1.08 percent. This represents a net change of -5.6 in the stock price.

INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹512.75, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹516.9 The current data of INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that its price is ₹512.75. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.15.

INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.64% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -4.71% 1 Year -99999.99%

INNOVA CAPTAB share price update :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹510.25, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹516.9 The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹510.25. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, which further supports the decrease in value.

INNOVA CAPTAB share price NSE Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹522.55 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for INNOVA CAPTAB was 19,052 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹522.55.