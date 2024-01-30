INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Plummets in Trading Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for INNOVA CAPTAB was ₹510.25 and the close price was ₹516.9. The stock had a high of ₹520.2 and a low of ₹504.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2903.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹590 and the 52-week low was ₹452. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,621 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹507.4. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.5, suggesting a decrease of 9.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.64%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-5.98%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹507.4, which represents a decrease of 1.84%. The net change is -9.5, indicating a decrease in value.
On the last day, the INNOVA CAPTAB BSE had a volume of 19,621 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹516.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!