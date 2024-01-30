Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 516.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.4 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for INNOVA CAPTAB was 510.25 and the close price was 516.9. The stock had a high of 520.2 and a low of 504.5. The market capitalization of the company is 2903.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 590 and the 52-week low was 452. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,621 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price update :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹507.4, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹516.9

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 507.4. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.5, suggesting a decrease of 9.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.64%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-5.98%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹507.4, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹516.9

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 507.4, which represents a decrease of 1.84%. The net change is -9.5, indicating a decrease in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹516.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the INNOVA CAPTAB BSE had a volume of 19,621 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 516.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!