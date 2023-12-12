Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Inox Green Energy Services was ₹89.49, and the close price was ₹87.79. The stock reached a high of ₹95.8 and a low of ₹88.56. The market capitalization for the company is ₹2,748.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.49 and the 52-week low is ₹38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 799,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.