Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Inox Green Energy Services was ₹89.49, and the close price was ₹87.79. The stock reached a high of ₹95.8 and a low of ₹88.56. The market capitalization for the company is ₹2,748.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.49 and the 52-week low is ₹38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 799,708 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Inox Green Energy Services stock was ₹88.56 while the high price was ₹95.8.
On the last day, Inox Green Energy Services had a volume of 799,718 shares and closed at a price of ₹87.79.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!