Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 6.57 %. The stock closed at 87.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.56 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Price Today

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Inox Green Energy Services was 89.49, and the close price was 87.79. The stock reached a high of 95.8 and a low of 88.56. The market capitalization for the company is 2,748.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.49 and the 52-week low is 38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 799,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2023, 11:11 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Inox Green Energy Services stock was 88.56 while the high price was 95.8.

12 Dec 2023, 11:00 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Live :Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹87.79 on last trading day

On the last day, Inox Green Energy Services had a volume of 799,718 shares and closed at a price of 87.79.

