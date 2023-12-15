Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services soars on positive trading day

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹108.59 and closed at ₹107.86 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹108.59 and a low of ₹99.22. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,958.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112.53 and the 52-week low is ₹38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 410,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.