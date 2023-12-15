Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services soars on positive trading day

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹108.59 and closed at ₹107.86 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹108.59 and a low of ₹99.22. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,958.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112.53 and the 52-week low is ₹38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 410,243 shares.
The current day's high and low data for Inox Green Energy Services stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹99.44 Today's high price: ₹104.5
The stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is currently ₹103.16. It has experienced a 2.39 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 2.41.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.77%
|3 Months
|45.07%
|6 Months
|81.26%
|YTD
|110.24%
|1 Year
|86.47%
The current stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹101.63. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.88, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Inox Green Energy Services had a trading volume of 410,243 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹107.86.
