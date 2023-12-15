Hello User
Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 100.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.16 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Price Today

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : Inox Green Energy Services opened at 108.59 and closed at 107.86 on the last day. The stock had a high of 108.59 and a low of 99.22. The market capitalization of the company is 2,958.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112.53 and the 52-week low is 38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 410,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Inox Green Energy Services stock is as follows: Today's low price: 99.44 Today's high price: 104.5

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price update :Inox Green Energy Services trading at ₹103.16, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹100.75

The stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is currently 103.16. It has experienced a 2.39 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 2.41.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.77%
3 Months45.07%
6 Months81.26%
YTD110.24%
1 Year86.47%
15 Dec 2023, 09:18 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Today :Inox Green Energy Services trading at ₹101.63, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹100.75

The current stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is 101.63. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.88, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Live :Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹107.86 on last trading day

On the last day, Inox Green Energy Services had a trading volume of 410,243 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 107.86.

