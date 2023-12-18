Hello User
Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 100.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.19 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Price Today

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at 99.44 and closed at 100.75. The stock had a high of 104.5 and a low of 99.15. The market capitalization of the company is 2,958.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112.53 and the 52-week low is 38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 489,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price update :Inox Green Energy Services trading at ₹98.19, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹100.78

Inox Green Energy Services stock has experienced a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -2.57 and a net change of -2.59. The current price of the stock is 98.19. This indicates that the stock has depreciated in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.08%
3 Months38.84%
6 Months79.84%
YTD110.66%
1 Year84.62%
18 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Today :Inox Green Energy Services trading at ₹100.78, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹100.75

The current stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is 100.78. It has experienced a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is also 0.03, further confirming the small positive movement in the stock's price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Live :Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹100.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Inox Green Energy Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 489,752. The closing price for the stock was 100.75.

