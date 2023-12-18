Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services Stocks Plummet

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹99.44 and closed at ₹100.75. The stock had a high of ₹104.5 and a low of ₹99.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,958.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112.53 and the 52-week low is ₹38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 489,752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Inox Green Energy Services stock has experienced a decrease in its price, with a percent change of -2.57 and a net change of -2.59. The current price of the stock is ₹98.19. This indicates that the stock has depreciated in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.08%
|3 Months
|38.84%
|6 Months
|79.84%
|YTD
|110.66%
|1 Year
|84.62%
The current stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is ₹100.78. It has experienced a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is also 0.03, further confirming the small positive movement in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading for Inox Green Energy Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 489,752. The closing price for the stock was ₹100.75.
