Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 104.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.1 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Price Today

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services opened at 106.6 and closed at 104.58. The stock reached a high of 109.2 and a low of 102.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3056.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112.53 and the 52-week low is 38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Live :Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹104.58 on last trading day

On the last day, Inox Green Energy Services had a trading volume of 111,531 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 104.58.

