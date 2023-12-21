Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services reports positive trading results

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹104.16 and closed at ₹103.89. The highest price reached during the day was ₹108.87, while the lowest price was ₹94.10. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2798.07 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹112.53 and a low of ₹38.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 244,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.