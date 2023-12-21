Hello User
Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 95.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.47 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Price Today

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services opened at 104.16 and closed at 103.89. The highest price reached during the day was 108.87, while the lowest price was 94.10. The market capitalization of the company is 2798.07 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 112.53 and a low of 38.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 244,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Inox Green Energy Services stock was 91.05, while the high price reached 99.70.

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price update :Inox Green Energy Services trading at ₹97.47, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹95.3

The stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is currently 97.47. There has been a 2.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.17.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.76%
3 Months36.42%
6 Months66.38%
YTD99.06%
1 Year91.46%
21 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Today :Inox Green Energy Services trading at ₹95.3, down -8.27% from yesterday's ₹103.89

The current data for Inox Green Energy Services stock shows that the price is 95.3. There has been a percent change of -8.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.59, implying a decrease of 8.59 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Live :Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹103.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services had a volume of 244,191 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 103.89.

