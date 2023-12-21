Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services reports positive trading results

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹104.16 and closed at ₹103.89. The highest price reached during the day was ₹108.87, while the lowest price was ₹94.10. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2798.07 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹112.53 and a low of ₹38.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 244,191 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Inox Green Energy Services stock was ₹91.05, while the high price reached ₹99.70.
The stock price of Inox Green Energy Services is currently ₹97.47. There has been a 2.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹2.17.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.76%
|3 Months
|36.42%
|6 Months
|66.38%
|YTD
|99.06%
|1 Year
|91.46%
The current data for Inox Green Energy Services stock shows that the price is ₹95.3. There has been a percent change of -8.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.59, implying a decrease of ₹8.59 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services had a volume of 244,191 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹103.89.
