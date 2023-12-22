Hello User
Inox Green Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 7.35 %. The stock closed at 95.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.3 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Stock Price Today

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services opened at 91.45 and closed at 95.3. The stock reached a high of 103.05 and a low of 91.05. The market capitalization of the company is 3003.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112.53 and the 52-week low is 38.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 453,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Today :Inox Green Energy Services trading at ₹102.3, up 7.35% from yesterday's ₹95.3

The current data for Inox Green Energy Services stock shows that the price is 102.3. There has been a percent change of 7.35, indicating a significant increase. The net change is noted as 7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price and is currently performing well.

22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services share price Live :Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹95.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Inox Green Energy Services had a volume of 453,781 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 95.3.

