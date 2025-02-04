Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹515.55 and closed at ₹505.40. The stock reached a high of ₹525 and a low of ₹513.95, with a market capitalization of ₹2,074.75 crore. The shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,348. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹901.95 and a low of ₹500, reflecting significant volatility.
04 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹505.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹525 & ₹513.95 yesterday to end at ₹515.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend