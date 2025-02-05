Hello User
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.40 %. The stock closed at 505.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.50 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at 515.55 and closed at 505.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 525 and a low of 508 during the session. With a market capitalization of 2084.89 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 5,927. The stock's 52-week high stands at 901.95, while the 52-week low is 500, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹505.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 525 & 508 yesterday to end at 512.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

