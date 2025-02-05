Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹515.55 and closed at ₹505.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹525 and a low of ₹508 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2084.89 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 5,927. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹901.95, while the 52-week low is ₹500, indicating significant volatility.
05 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹505.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹525 & ₹508 yesterday to end at ₹512.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend