Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹518.95 and closed at ₹511.65. The stock reached a high of ₹518.95 and a low of ₹511.40. With a market capitalization of ₹2124.81 crore, the company's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹901.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹500. The BSE volume for the day was 1,702 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹695.0, 35.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹641.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹518.95 & ₹511.40 yesterday to end at ₹513.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend