Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹522.60 and closed at ₹511.90, experiencing a high of ₹522.60 and a low of ₹505. The market capitalization stood at ₹2104.07 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹901.95 and a low of ₹500. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,696 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹695.0, 36.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹641.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
