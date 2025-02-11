Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹510.05 and closed at ₹508.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹525 and a low of ₹500 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2085.51 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹901.95 and a low of ₹500. The BSE recorded a volume of 936 shares traded.
11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹508.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹525 & ₹500 yesterday to end at ₹504.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend