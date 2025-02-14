Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹505 and closed at ₹509.20, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹510.25 and a low of ₹470.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1979.69 crore, the company's 52-week high stands at ₹840, while the low is ₹458. The BSE volume recorded was 4,831 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹695.0, 44.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹641.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹510.25 & ₹470.45 yesterday to end at ₹479.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend