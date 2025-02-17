Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹478.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹478.30. The stock reached a high of ₹481.25 and a low of ₹449.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1861.51 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹840 and a low of ₹449.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,685 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹650.0, 44.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹481.25 & ₹449.60 yesterday to end at ₹451.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend