Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹471.50 and closed at ₹451.25, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹484.40 and a low of ₹451. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1951.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹840 and a low of ₹449.60, with a trading volume of 5,110 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Inox Green Energy Services has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹473.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by 36.26%, also reaching ₹473.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.95%
|3 Months
|-21.35%
|6 Months
|-15.29%
|YTD
|-25.2%
|1 Year
|-36.26%
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹650.0, 37.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹484.40 & ₹451 yesterday to end at ₹473. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend