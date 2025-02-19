Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹473.05 and closed at ₹476.40, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹473.05 and a low of ₹454.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,876.98 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 3,026. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹840, while the 52-week low is ₹449.60.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹473.05 & ₹454.75 yesterday to end at ₹455. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend