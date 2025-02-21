Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹480.20 and closed at ₹463.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹481 and a low of ₹458.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1964.64 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹840 and above its 52-week low of ₹449.35. The BSE volume recorded was 2,142 shares.
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹650.0, 36.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹481 & ₹458.75 yesterday to end at ₹476.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend