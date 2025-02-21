Hello User
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 2.66 %. The stock closed at 463.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.25 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at 480.20 and closed at 463.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 481 and a low of 458.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1964.64 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 840 and above its 52-week low of 449.35. The BSE volume recorded was 2,142 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 650.0, 36.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20.000.000.00
    Buy0.00222
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹463.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 481 & 458.75 yesterday to end at 476.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

