Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
LIVE UPDATES

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Inox Green Energy Services stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 470.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.75 per share. Investors should monitor Inox Green Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at 482.30 and closed at 470.45, experiencing a high of 482.30 and a low of 460. The company's market capitalization stands at 1940.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 840 and a low of 449.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,285 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:56:00 AM IST

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services saw a 0.11% increase in its share price today, reaching 463.95, while the performance of its peers varied. Some peers, like Sanstar, experienced declines, whereas others, including Exicom Tele-systems, Motisons Jewellers, and JNK INDIA, recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Exicom Tele-systems165.50.750.46530.4160.41999.65
Motisons Jewellers19.020.060.3233.412.731872.44
Landmark Cars463.950.50.11840.0449.351920.62
JNK INDIA344.359.252.76895.4330.01911.84
Sanstar94.45-0.3-0.32158.891.41721.3
25 Feb 2025, 09:21:39 AM IST

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Inox Green Energy Services has increased by 3.57%, currently trading at 480.00. However, over the past year, the company's stock has experienced a decline of 36.56%, also settling at 480.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.04%
3 Months-20.77%
6 Months-22.38%
YTD-26.72%
1 Year-36.56%
25 Feb 2025, 08:34:36 AM IST

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 650.0, 38.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy220.000.00
    Buy0.000.0022
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:02:21 AM IST

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services closed at ₹470.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 482.30 & 460 yesterday to end at 468.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

