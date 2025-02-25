Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Inox Green Energy Services opened at ₹482.30 and closed at ₹470.45, experiencing a high of ₹482.30 and a low of ₹460. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1940.49 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹840 and a low of ₹449.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,285 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: Inox Green Energy Services saw a 0.11% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹463.95, while the performance of its peers varied. Some peers, like Sanstar, experienced declines, whereas others, including Exicom Tele-systems, Motisons Jewellers, and JNK INDIA, recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Exicom Tele-systems
|165.5
|0.75
|0.46
|530.4
|160.4
|1999.65
|Motisons Jewellers
|19.02
|0.06
|0.32
|33.4
|12.73
|1872.44
|Landmark Cars
|463.95
|0.5
|0.11
|840.0
|449.35
|1920.62
|JNK INDIA
|344.35
|9.25
|2.76
|895.4
|330.0
|1911.84
|Sanstar
|94.45
|-0.3
|-0.32
|158.8
|91.4
|1721.3
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Inox Green Energy Services has increased by 3.57%, currently trading at ₹480.00. However, over the past year, the company's stock has experienced a decline of 36.56%, also settling at ₹480.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|3 Months
|-20.77%
|6 Months
|-22.38%
|YTD
|-26.72%
|1 Year
|-36.56%
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹650.0, 38.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Inox Green Energy Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹482.30 & ₹460 yesterday to end at ₹468.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend