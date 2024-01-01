Hello User
INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX India Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 883.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888.6 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of INOX INDIA was 888.85, and the closing price was 888.55. The highest price reached during the day was 904.35, while the lowest price was 877. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr, and the 52-week high and low prices are 990 and 855.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST INOX INDIA share price NSE Live :INOX INDIA trading at ₹888.6, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹883.35

As of the current data, the stock price of INOX India is 888.6. The percent change is 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Today :INOX INDIA trading at ₹883.35, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹888.55

The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the price is 883.35. There has been a -0.59 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.2.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹888.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for INOX INDIA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,145. The closing price for the stock was 888.55.

