INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX India Stock Rises in Trading Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of INOX INDIA was ₹888.85, and the closing price was ₹888.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹904.35, while the lowest price was ₹877. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr, and the 52-week high and low prices are ₹990 and ₹855.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of INOX India is ₹888.6. The percent change is 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the price is ₹883.35. There has been a -0.59 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.2.
On the last day of trading for INOX INDIA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,145. The closing price for the stock was ₹888.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!