INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX INDIA stocks drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 883.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 878.15 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, INOX India opened at 883.2 and closed at 883.35. The stock had a high of 894.95 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization was recorded at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 990 and the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 58,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Today :INOX INDIA trading at ₹878.15, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹883.35

The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the stock price is 878.15 with a percent change of -0.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.59% from its previous closing price. The net change is -5.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.2 from its previous closing price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹883.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INOX India had a volume of 58,287 shares being traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 883.35.

