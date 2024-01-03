Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 878.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875.9 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : The last day of trading for INOX INDIA saw an opening price of 878.35 and a closing price of 878.15. The stock reached a high of 894 and a low of 872 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 990 and the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 25,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹878.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of INOX India shares traded on the BSE was 25,393. The closing price of the shares was 878.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.