INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX INDIA Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INOX India was ₹872.15, and the close price was ₹875.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹885, while the lowest was ₹867.4. The market capitalization of INOX India is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 990, and the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 75,423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.