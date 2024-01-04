Hello User
INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX INDIA Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 876.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.95 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INOX India was 872.15, and the close price was 875.9. The highest price reached during the day was 885, while the lowest was 867.4. The market capitalization of INOX India is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 990, and the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 75,423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST INOX INDIA share price NSE Live :INOX INDIA trading at ₹884.95, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹876.05

The current price of INOX INDIA stock is 884.95 with a percent change of 1.02. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.02% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 8.9 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Today :INOX INDIA trading at ₹876.1, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹876.05

The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the stock price is 876.1 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage and the net change is a positive value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹875.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for INOX India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 75,423. The closing price for the stock was 875.9.

