INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX India Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 3 %. The stock closed at 876.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.3 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, INOX India opened at 876.1 and closed at 876.05. The stock had a high of 912.4 and a low of 876.1. The market capitalization of INOX India is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 990 and the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 117,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Today :INOX INDIA trading at ₹902.3, up 3% from yesterday's ₹876.05

The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the price is 902.3, which represents a 3% increase. The net change is 26.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

05 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹876.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for INOX INDIA was 117,393 shares. The closing price of the stock was 876.05.

