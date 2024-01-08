Hello User
INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 902.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.2 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : INOX INDIA opened at 905.1 and closed at 902.3. The high for the day was 908.4 and the low was 882.8. The market capitalization is not available. The 52-week high is 990 and the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 59,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹902.3 on last trading day

On the last day, INOX India had a trading volume of 59,806 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for INOX India's shares was 902.3.

