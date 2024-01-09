Hello User
INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 877.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 878.8 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INOX INDIA was 886.3, and the close price was 889.2. The stock reached a high of 893.15 and a low of 872.9. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 990 and a 52-week low of 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 53,792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST INOX INDIA share price update :INOX INDIA trading at ₹878.8, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹877.05

The current stock price of INOX INDIA is 878.8 with a 0.2 percent change and a net change of 1.75.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST INOX INDIA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-0.7%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Today :INOX INDIA trading at ₹884, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹877.05

As of the current data, the stock price of INOX INDIA is 884, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of 6.95.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹889.2 on last trading day

On the last day, INOX India had a trading volume of 53,792 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 889.2.

