INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX India Surges in Trading Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INOX INDIA was ₹886.3, and the close price was ₹889.2. The stock reached a high of ₹893.15 and a low of ₹872.9. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 990 and a 52-week low of 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 53,792 shares.
The current stock price of INOX INDIA is ₹878.8 with a 0.2 percent change and a net change of 1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-0.7%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
As of the current data, the stock price of INOX INDIA is ₹884, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of 6.95.
On the last day, INOX India had a trading volume of 53,792 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹889.2.
