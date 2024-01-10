INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, INOX India's stock opened at ₹884 and closed at ₹877.05. The stock reached a high of ₹886.05 and a low of ₹869.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹7,908.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹990, while the 52-week low is ₹855.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 72,212 shares.
10 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
