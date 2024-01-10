Hello User
e-paper Subscribe

INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 877.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 871.3 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, INOX India's stock opened at 884 and closed at 877.05. The stock reached a high of 886.05 and a low of 869.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently 7,908.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 990, while the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 72,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹877.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INOX India had a total volume of 72,212 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 877.05.

