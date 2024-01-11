Hello User
INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 871.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 870.35 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, INOX India opened at 870.5 and closed at 871.3. The stock reached a high of 874.5 and a low of 858.15 during the day. The market capitalization of INOX India is 7899.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 990, while the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 14,862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹871.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INOX India had a volume of 14,862 shares and closed at a price of 871.3.

