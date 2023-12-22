Hello User
INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX INDIA stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 939.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 935.5 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, INOX India opened at 944 and closed at 939.9. The stock had a high of 957 and a low of 936.05. The market capitalization stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 990, while the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the day was 59,967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 11:44 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Today :INOX INDIA trading at ₹935.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹939.9

As of the current data, the stock price of INOX INDIA is 935.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, implying a decrease of 4.4 in the stock price.

22 Dec 2023, 11:16 AM IST INOX INDIA ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of INOX INDIA ORD stock today was 931.6, while the high price reached 959.65.

22 Dec 2023, 11:04 AM IST INOX INDIA share price update :INOX INDIA trading at ₹941.25, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹939.9

The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the stock price is 941.25, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change in price is 1.35.

22 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST INOX INDIA share price NSE Live :INOX INDIA trading at ₹943, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹939.9

The current data of INOX INDIA stock shows that the price is 943, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.33% and the price has gone up by 3.1 points.

22 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST INOX INDIA ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for INOX INDIA ORD stock is 959.65 and the low is 936.05.

22 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹939.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INOX India had a volume of 59,967 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 939.9.

