INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, INOX INDIA opened at ₹944 and closed at ₹939.9. The stock saw a high of ₹959.65 and a low of ₹906.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹990 and the 52-week low is ₹855.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 214,859 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of INOX INDIA stock shows that the stock price is ₹884, which experienced a percent change of -2.89. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.35, suggesting a decline in the stock by this amount.
The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the price is ₹910.8 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.45, resulting in a percent change of 0.05. Overall, the stock is performing relatively stable with a small increase.
On the last day of trading, INOX India on the BSE had a volume of 214,859 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹939.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!