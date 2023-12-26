Hello User
INOX INDIA share price Today Live Updates : INOX India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 910.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, INOX INDIA opened at 944 and closed at 939.9. The stock saw a high of 959.65 and a low of 906.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 990 and the 52-week low is 855.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 214,859 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST INOX INDIA share price NSE Live :INOX INDIA trading at ₹884, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹910.35

The current data of INOX INDIA stock shows that the stock price is 884, which experienced a percent change of -2.89. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.35, suggesting a decline in the stock by this amount.

26 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Today :INOX INDIA trading at ₹910.8, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹910.35

The current data for INOX INDIA stock shows that the price is 910.8 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.45, resulting in a percent change of 0.05. Overall, the stock is performing relatively stable with a small increase.

26 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹939.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INOX India on the BSE had a volume of 214,859 shares. The closing price for the stock was 939.9.

