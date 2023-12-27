Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 910.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 929 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for INOX INDIA was 910.8, while the close price was slightly lower at 910.35. The stock reached a high of 937.25 during the day, but also dipped to a low of 876.7. The market capitalization for the company stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 990, while the 52-week low is 855.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 173,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹910.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INOX INDIA had a total volume of 173,268 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 910.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.