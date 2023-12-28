INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : The last day of trading for INOX INDIA saw an open price of ₹925.95 and a close price of ₹929. The stock had a high of ₹944 and a low of ₹893. The market capitalization for INOX INDIA is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹990 and the 52-week low is ₹855.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 183,908 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹929 on last trading day
