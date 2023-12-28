Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 929 per share. The stock is currently trading at 896.1 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : The last day of trading for INOX INDIA saw an open price of 925.95 and a close price of 929. The stock had a high of 944 and a low of 893. The market capitalization for INOX INDIA is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 990 and the 52-week low is 855.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 183,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹929 on last trading day

On the last day, INOX INDIA had a trading volume of 183,908 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 929.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.