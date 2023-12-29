Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 896.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888.55 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Stock Price Today

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INOX INDIA was 902.15, the close price was 896.1, the highest price reached during the day was 907.7, and the lowest price was 883.05. The market capitalization was not available, and the 52-week high and low were 990 and 855.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST INOX INDIA share price Live :INOX INDIA closed at ₹896.1 on last trading day

On the last day, INOX INDIA had a trading volume of 61,832 shares on the BSE. The stock closed at a price of 896.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.