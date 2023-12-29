INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

INOX INDIA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INOX INDIA was ₹902.15, the close price was ₹896.1, the highest price reached during the day was ₹907.7, and the lowest price was ₹883.05. The market capitalization was not available, and the 52-week high and low were ₹990 and ₹855.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.