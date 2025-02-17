INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade

INOX INDIA Share Price Today Live Updates : INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -4 %. The stock closed at 50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.