INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INOX INDIA Share Price Today Live Updates : INOX INDIA stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -3 %. The stock closed at 50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.50 per share. Investors should monitor INOX INDIA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INOX INDIA Share Price Today Live Updates

INOX INDIA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, INOX INDIA opened at 48 and closed at 50, reflecting a positive movement in its stock price. The day's high was 48.50, while the low stood at 48. The company's market capitalization is approximately 14.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 76.90 and a low of 40.15, with a trading volume of 4,800 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST INOX INDIA Share Price Live Updates: INOX INDIA closed at ₹50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

INOX INDIA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 48.50 & 48 yesterday to end at 48.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

