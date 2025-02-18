INOX INDIA Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

INOX INDIA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, INOX INDIA opened at ₹48 and closed at ₹50, reflecting a positive movement in its stock price. The day's high was ₹48.50, while the low stood at ₹48. The company's market capitalization is approximately ₹14.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹76.90 and a low of ₹40.15, with a trading volume of 4,800 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST
INOX INDIA Share Price Live Updates: INOX INDIA closed at ₹50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
INOX INDIA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹48.50 & ₹48 yesterday to end at ₹48.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.