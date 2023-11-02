Hello User
Insecticides India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Insecticides India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 512.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509 per share. Investors should monitor Insecticides India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Insecticides India

On the last day, Insecticides India opened at 512.25 and closed at 512.4. The stock reached a high of 519.55 and a low of 505.4. The market capitalization of the company is 1506.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 789 and the 52-week low is 410.2. The BSE volume for the day was 847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

