Insecticides India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Insecticides India opened at ₹512.25 and closed at ₹512.4. The stock reached a high of ₹519.55 and a low of ₹505.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1506.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹789 and the 52-week low is ₹410.2. The BSE volume for the day was 847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.