Insecticides India share price Today Live Updates : Insecticides India sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Insecticides India saw an open price of ₹509.85 and a closing price of ₹509.9. The stock reached a high of ₹532.55 and a low of ₹507.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1524.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹789, while the 52-week low is ₹410.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4582 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Insecticides India stock is ₹521.8, while the high price is ₹531.95.
The current stock price of Insecticides India is ₹527. It has experienced a percent change of 1.61, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.94%
|3 Months
|13.78%
|6 Months
|9.75%
|YTD
|-30.31%
|1 Year
|-29.72%
The current stock price of Insecticides India is ₹524.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.85, showing a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Insecticides India on the BSE, a total of 4582 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹509.9.
