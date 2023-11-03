Insecticides India share price Today Live Updates : Insecticides India sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Insecticides India saw an open price of ₹509.85 and a closing price of ₹509.9. The stock reached a high of ₹532.55 and a low of ₹507.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1524.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹789, while the 52-week low is ₹410.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.