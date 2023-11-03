Hello User
Insecticides India share price Today Live Updates : Insecticides India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Insecticides India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 518.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527 per share. Investors should monitor Insecticides India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Insecticides India

The last day of trading for Insecticides India saw an open price of 509.85 and a closing price of 509.9. The stock reached a high of 532.55 and a low of 507.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1524.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 789, while the 52-week low is 410.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Insecticides India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Insecticides India stock is 521.8, while the high price is 531.95.

03 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Insecticides India Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Insecticides India share price update :Insecticides India trading at ₹527, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹518.65

The current stock price of Insecticides India is 527. It has experienced a percent change of 1.61, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Insecticides India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.94%
3 Months13.78%
6 Months9.75%
YTD-30.31%
1 Year-29.72%
03 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Insecticides India share price Today :Insecticides India trading at ₹524.5, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹518.65

The current stock price of Insecticides India is 524.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.85, showing a positive movement in the stock price.

03 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Insecticides India share price Live :Insecticides India closed at ₹509.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Insecticides India on the BSE, a total of 4582 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 509.9.

