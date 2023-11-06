Insecticides India share price Today Live Updates : Insecticides India Soars in Trading Today

The open price of Insecticides India on the last day was ₹531.95 and the close price was ₹518.65. The stock had a high of ₹531.95 and a low of ₹517. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1530.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹789 and the 52-week low is ₹410.2. The total BSE volume for the stock was 3479 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Insecticides India is ₹523. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
On the last day of trading for Insecticides India on the BSE, a total of 3,479 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹518.65.
