Insecticides India share price Today Live Updates : Insecticides India Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Insecticides India stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 522.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 523 per share. Investors should monitor Insecticides India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Insecticides India

The open price of Insecticides India on the last day was 531.95 and the close price was 518.65. The stock had a high of 531.95 and a low of 517. The market capitalization of the company is 1530.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 789 and the 52-week low is 410.2. The total BSE volume for the stock was 3479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Insecticides India share price Today :Insecticides India trading at ₹523, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹522.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Insecticides India is 523. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

06 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Insecticides India share price Live :Insecticides India closed at ₹518.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Insecticides India on the BSE, a total of 3,479 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 518.65.

