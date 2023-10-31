Insecticides India share price Today Live Updates : Insecticides India shares plunge as market reacts negatively

The last day's trading for Insecticides India saw an open price of ₹512.5, with a closing price of ₹516.3. The stock reached a high of ₹521.8 during the day, and a low of ₹504.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1516.45 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹789 and a 52-week low of ₹410.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2809 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
|1263.0
|56.05
|4.64
|1279.0
|722.1
|1548.71
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Indus
|1513.1
|19.6
|1.31
|1720.0
|860.0
|1574.45
|Insecticides India
|513.0
|-3.3
|-0.64
|789.0
|410.2
|1518.37
|Fairchem Organics
|1094.6
|-12.95
|-1.17
|1961.5
|905.0
|1425.27
|Heranba Industriesord
|360.0
|-1.95
|-0.54
|545.0
|265.0
|1440.48
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
