Insecticides India share price Today Live Updates : Insecticides India shares plunge as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Insecticides India stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 516.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.4 per share. Investors should monitor Insecticides India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Insecticides India

The last day's trading for Insecticides India saw an open price of 512.5, with a closing price of 516.3. The stock reached a high of 521.8 during the day, and a low of 504.95. The market capitalization of the company is 1516.45 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 789 and a 52-week low of 410.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2809 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Insecticides India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Insecticides India stock is 521.8, while the low price is 504.95.

31 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Insecticides India share price Today :Insecticides India trading at ₹514.4, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹516.3

The current stock price of Insecticides India is 514.4. The percent change in stock price is -0.37%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in stock price is -1.9, suggesting a decline of 1.9 in the stock's value.

31 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Insecticides India Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Insecticides India share price Live :Insecticides India trading at ₹513, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹516.3

Insecticides India stock is currently priced at 513. The stock has experienced a 0.64% decrease, with a net change of -3.3.

31 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Insecticides India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection1263.056.054.641279.0722.11548.71
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Indus1513.119.61.311720.0860.01574.45
Insecticides India513.0-3.3-0.64789.0410.21518.37
Fairchem Organics1094.6-12.95-1.171961.5905.01425.27
Heranba Industriesord360.0-1.95-0.54545.0265.01440.48
31 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Insecticides India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Insecticides India stock for today is 504.95, while the high price is 521.8.

31 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Insecticides India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy3323
Hold0001
Sell0010
Strong Sell0000
31 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Insecticides India share price Live :Insecticides India closed at ₹516.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Insecticides India had a trading volume of 2809 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 516.3.

