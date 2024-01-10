Hello User
International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Livemint

International Travel House stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 698.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House Stock Price Today

International Travel House Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of International Travel House was 698 and the closing price was 698.15. The stock reached a high of 734 and a low of 698 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 574.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 740 and the 52-week low is 188.1. The BSE volume for the day was 15,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM IST International Travel House share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Easy Trip Planners44.95-0.83-1.8156.437.017813.75
Thomas Cook India162.251.550.96167.7552.457530.51
International Travel House706.38.151.17740.0188.1564.65
Kaya340.85-1.15-0.34395.9241.0445.29
Khemani Distributor & Marketing76.960.00.076.9621.61176.81
10 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST International Travel House share price NSE Live :International Travel House trading at ₹714, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹698.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of International Travel House is 714, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 15.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.27% or 15.85.

10 Jan 2024, 12:19 PM IST International Travel House share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for International Travel House stock is 698, while the high price is 734.

10 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹698.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for International Travel House was 15,180 shares. The closing price of the stock was 698.15.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.