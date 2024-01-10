International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Soars in Trading Today

International Travel House Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of International Travel House was ₹698 and the closing price was ₹698.15. The stock reached a high of ₹734 and a low of ₹698 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹574.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹740 and the 52-week low is ₹188.1. The BSE volume for the day was 15,180 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.95
|-0.83
|-1.81
|56.4
|37.01
|7813.75
|Thomas Cook India
|162.25
|1.55
|0.96
|167.75
|52.45
|7530.51
|International Travel House
|706.3
|8.15
|1.17
|740.0
|188.1
|564.65
|Kaya
|340.85
|-1.15
|-0.34
|395.9
|241.0
|445.29
|Khemani Distributor & Marketing
|76.96
|0.0
|0.0
|76.96
|21.61
|176.81
