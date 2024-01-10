International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Soars in Trading Today

International Travel House Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of International Travel House was ₹698 and the closing price was ₹698.15. The stock reached a high of ₹734 and a low of ₹698 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹574.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹740 and the 52-week low is ₹188.1. The BSE volume for the day was 15,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.