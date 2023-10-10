Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Soars in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

International Travel House stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 399.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House

On the last day of trading, International Travel House opened at 405 and closed at 399.75. The stock had a high of 410.05 and a low of 405. The market capitalization of the company is 325.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 451.55 and the 52-week low is 176.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST International Travel House share price NSE Live :International Travel House trading at ₹409, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹399.75

The current stock price of International Travel House is 409, which represents a 2.31% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 9.25.

10 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST International Travel House share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for International Travel House stock is 405, while the high price is 414.8.

10 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST International Travel House Live Updates

10 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹399.75 on last trading day

On the last day of International Travel House trading on the BSE, the volume was 1925 shares, and the closing price was 399.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.