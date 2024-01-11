Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

International Travel House Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

International Travel House stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 698.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 716.5 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House Stock Price Today

International Travel House Share Price Today : International Travel House opened at a price of 698 and closed at 698.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 734 and a low of 698 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 572.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 740 and 188.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹698.15 on last trading day

On the last day of International Travel House trading on the BSE, there were 21,008 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 698.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.