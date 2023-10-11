Hello User
International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Soars in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
International Travel House stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 405.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.7 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House had an open price of 405 and a close price of 399.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 414.8 and a low of 401 during the day. The market cap of the company is 324.38 crore and its 52-week high and low are 451.55 and 176.15 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 17,583 shares were traded.

11 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST International Travel House share price Today :International Travel House trading at ₹419.7, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹405.75

The stock price of International Travel House is currently at 419.7, with a percent change of 3.44 and a net change of 13.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, resulting in a gain of 13.95.

11 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹399.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for International Travel House was 17,583 shares. The closing price for the stock was 399.75.

