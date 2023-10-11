International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Soars in Trading Today

International Travel House had an open price of ₹405 and a close price of ₹399.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹414.8 and a low of ₹401 during the day. The market cap of the company is ₹324.38 crore and its 52-week high and low are ₹451.55 and ₹176.15 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 17,583 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of International Travel House is currently at ₹419.7, with a percent change of 3.44 and a net change of 13.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value, resulting in a gain of 13.95.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for International Travel House was 17,583 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹399.75.
