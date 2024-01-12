International Travel House Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

International Travel House Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for International Travel House was ₹734.45, and the close price was ₹708.4. The stock reached a high of ₹734.45 and a low of ₹700.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹567.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹740, while the 52-week low is ₹188.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,803 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
