International Travel House Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, International Travel House had an opening price of ₹419.7 and a closing price of ₹405.75. The stock reached a high of ₹444.4 and a low of ₹410. The market capitalization of the company is ₹334.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹451.55 and ₹176.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.