International Travel House Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

International Travel House stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 405.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House

On the last day of trading, International Travel House had an opening price of 419.7 and a closing price of 405.75. The stock reached a high of 444.4 and a low of 410. The market capitalization of the company is 334.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 451.55 and 176.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹405.75 on last trading day

On the last day of International Travel House trading on the BSE, a total of 19,630 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 405.75.

