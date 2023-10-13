Hello User
International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Stocks Plummet Amid Global Travel Restrictions

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
International Travel House stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -4.26 %. The stock closed at 417.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House's stock opened at 425.95 and closed at 417.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 431 and a low of 400 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 319.78 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 451.55 and its lowest price was 176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,096 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹417.8 on last trading day

