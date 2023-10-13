International Travel House share price Today Live Updates : International Travel House Stocks Plummet Amid Global Travel Restrictions

International Travel House's stock opened at ₹425.95 and closed at ₹417.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹431 and a low of ₹400 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹319.78 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹451.55 and its lowest price was ₹176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,096 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.