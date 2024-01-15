Hello User
International Travel House Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

International Travel House stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -10 %. The stock closed at 706.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.05 per share. Investors should monitor International Travel House stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

International Travel House Stock Price Today

International Travel House Share Price Today : The last day of trading for International Travel House saw an open price of 723.9 and a close price of 706.7. The stock reached a high of 730 and a low of 636.05. The market capitalization of the company is 508.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 740, while the 52-week low is 188.1. The BSE volume for the day was 99,195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST International Travel House share price Live :International Travel House closed at ₹706.7 on last trading day

On the last day of International Travel House, the trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 99,195 shares. The closing price for the stock was 706.7.

